Two women wounded and one man dead in Sacramento shooting, sheriff’s officials say
A man was killed and two women were wounded after a shooting in south Sacramento on Tuesday night, authorities said.
According to Sgt. Tess Deterding, spokeswoman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a call reporting shots fired in the 3900 block of 42nd Avenue was received around 6 p.m. Responding deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was transported to a local hospital.
Shortly after, authorities found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound, Deterding said. Deputies say they started CPR on the scene before transporting him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Another woman who had been shot walked into an area hospital a short time later.
Detectives remained on the scene. Deterding said sheriff’s officials had no information on suspects or motives.
