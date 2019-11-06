Murder suspect arrested after homeless man found dead in RV near Marysville, authorities say

Monique Trevino, 32.

Yuba County authorities have arrested a homeless woman on suspicion of murder after connecting her with the Oct. 30 death of a homeless man at an encampment near Marysville.

Monique Trevino, 32, was taken into custody around noon Tuesday after Yuba County sheriff’s deputies spent several days searching for her at local homeless camps, spokeswoman Leslie Carbah said in an emailed statement to The Sacramento Bee.

Detectives had identified Trevino as a suspect in the death of a homeless man, identified by the Yuba County coroner’s office as Stephen Milby, 45.

After receiving a tip, Marysville police found Milby’s body in an RV at a homeless camp referred to as Hollywood Park, along a Yuba River levee off of Marysville’s 2nd Street.

“He appeared to have been shot but official cause of death is pending autopsy results,” Carbah said.

Yuba County sheriff’s detectives linked Trevino to the homicide and obtained a warrant for her arrest. She was located at a homeless camp north of Marysville near Highway 70 and apprehended with assistance from a California Highway Patrol officer as she fled the area on foot, according to Carbah.

Possible motive and events leading up to the homicide remain under investigation, and the atuopsy report was completed Tuesday, Carbah told the Appeal-Democrat newspaper in Marysville.

Trevino remains in custody at the Yuba County jail with no possibility of bail, online custody records show.

Police transferred the case to the sheriff’s and coroner’s departments because the body was located just outside Marysville city limits, Carbah said.