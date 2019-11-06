Sacramento man pleads to brutal stabbing of ex-girlfriend, could face life in prison

Armando Antonio Pachicano, 23, pled no contest to charges stemming from a 2015 attack in which he âambushedâ his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her multiple times. He faces a minimum sentence of 11 years to life.Â Bee file

A Sacramento man pleaded no contest Wednesday to stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times outside her apartment complex in a domestic violence attack more than four years, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Armando Antonio Pachicano, 23, pled to charges of attempted murder and causing great bodily injury during a domestic violence crime, the release said. He faces a maximum sentence of 11 years to life in prison.

The attack occurred in March 2015 when Pachicano followed his ex-girlfriend into an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Grove Avenue and ambushed her, according to the D.A. and Bee archives.

“He stabbed her more than seven times, including slicing her throat,” according to the release.

Witnesses saw the attack and yelled at Pachicano to stop stabbing her. He eventually stopped and tried to drag her to a getaway car, the district attorney’s office said.

The woman, 23 years old at the time, survived the attack, according to previous Sacramento Bee reporting.