Police track down Sacramento man after front-door shooting in Tracy wounds 2

Gregory Castles, 36, of Sacramento was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, by Tracy Police. Tracy Police Department

A Sacramento man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly knocking on the door of a Tracy home and opening fire on the residents, the Tracy Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect, Gregory Castles, 36, fled the scene and was arrested in Sacramento with the assistance of Sacramento Police Department.

“The (incident) appears to have been unprovoked however, Castles was an acquaintance of one of the victims,” Tracy Police said.

The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Brannon Drive in Tracy, which is about 65 miles south of Sacramento. Police responded to reports of shots fired and found two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to the release.

A search warrant served at Castles’ home resulted in the “recovery of evidence of the shooting,” including a firearm that police believe was used during the crime.

Castles was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide.