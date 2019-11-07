Federal indictments against four men expected in El Dorado Deputy Brian Ishmael slaying

Federal officials plan to announce grand jury indictments Thursday of four men authorities blame for the death of El Dorado Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael two weeks ago, part of a concerted effort by federal and local prosecutors to bring maximum penalties against the suspects.

U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. news conference in his office in downtown Sacramento for the announcement regarding the suspects, who were charged earlier in a federal criminal complaint on drug and weapons charges.

The four suspects also face charges in El Dorado Superior Court in Ishmael’s death, including two — Christopher Ross and Juan Carlos Vasquez Orozco — who have been charged with murder.

Ross is the man who authorities say called 911 early on Oct. 23 and reported that thieves were stealing marijuana plants from a garden at his Somerset home on Sand Ridge Road.

Ishmael and an off-duty San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputy doing a ride-along responded and spoke with Ross, then went to the marijuana field and ordered anyone there to come out.

Instead, someone opened fire, striking Ishmael above his bullet-proof vest and killing him within minutes. The other deputy also was wounded, but both returned fire and the suspected gunman, Vasquez, also was wounded.

Following the shootout, authorities say Ross’ call was a ruse and that he actually had agreed to let the men grow marijuana at the home in exchange for $13,000. Ross was paid $2,000 in cash and given a Jeep Cherokee valued at $8,000, but became concerned he would not get the remaining $3,000 and called 911 when he saw the growers harvesting plants, officials say.

Vasquez Orozco, 20, is a Mexican citizen who was in charge of security at the grow site, which authorities say was one of at least two in the area being coordinated by conspirators based in Mexico.

Another Mexican citizen, Ramiro Bravo Morales, 22, is suspected of also being at the grow site when the firefight erupted. He had entered the country illegally about six months earlier, officials say.

A fourth man, Jorge Lamas, was charged later after authorities determined he was part of the marijuana growing conspiracy.

Lamas, an American citizen who has spent much of his life living in Mexico, was charged in federal court along with the other three on counts of conspiracy and manufacturing marijuana and weapons charges.

Lamas was allegedly the foreman overseeing the grow site in Somerset, as well as a separate site in Georgetown. He made a separate 911 call about five hours after the firefight in Somerset and reported that his site was being targeted by thieves, officials say.

He hung up during the call, but authorities tracked him through his cell phone and later arrested him in Yuba City. Court documents say Lamas was being paid $150 a day by someone in Mexico to oversee the two grow sites.

The indictments had not yet been filed in federal court as of mid-morning Thursday, but the U.S. Attorney’s office said it would announce them at a news conference along with El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini, El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson and federal law enforcement officials.