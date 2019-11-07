Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Sacramento woman accused of stealing elderly woman’s identity, Citrus Heights police say

Police say that Gardner pretended to aid an elderly shopper at Walmart on Sept. 29 before fleeing with the victim’s purse in a newer model, red Ford F-150. A warrant for her arrest on Thursday, according to authorities.
Police say that Gardner pretended to aid an elderly shopper at Walmart on Sept. 29 before fleeing with the victim’s purse in a newer model, red Ford F-150. A warrant for her arrest on Thursday, according to authorities.

The Citrus Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Melissa Gardner of Sacramento. Police issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday, according to a news release.

Police say Gardner, 29, pretended to aid an elderly shopper at a Walmart on Sept. 29 before fleeing with the victim’s purse in a newer model, red Ford F-150. According to police, she then made multiple purchases on the victim’s bank card and committed identity theft.

Police ask anyone with information on Gardner’s whereabouts to call 916-727-5524.

Profile Image of Mitchel Bobo
Mitchel Bobo
Mitchel Bobo covers breaking news for The Bee and is a journalism student at Sacramento State. He was born on Travis Air Force Base and raised in Vacaville.
  Comments  