Sacramento woman accused of stealing elderly woman’s identity, Citrus Heights police say

Police say Gardner, 29, pretended to aid an elderly shopper at a Walmart on Sept. 29 before fleeing with the victim’s purse in a newer model, red Ford F-150. According to police, she then made multiple purchases on the victim’s bank card and committed identity theft.

Police ask anyone with information on Gardner’s whereabouts to call 916-727-5524.

