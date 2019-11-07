Crime - Sacto 911
Sacramento woman accused of stealing elderly woman’s identity, Citrus Heights police say
The Citrus Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Melissa Gardner of Sacramento. Police issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday, according to a news release.
Police say Gardner, 29, pretended to aid an elderly shopper at a Walmart on Sept. 29 before fleeing with the victim’s purse in a newer model, red Ford F-150. According to police, she then made multiple purchases on the victim’s bank card and committed identity theft.
Police ask anyone with information on Gardner’s whereabouts to call 916-727-5524.
