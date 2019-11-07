Crime - Sacto 911
Fatal hit-and-run collision closes Waterman Road in Elk Grove, police say
A fatal hit-and-run collision closed Waterman Road between Sheldon and Brown roads Thursday night as officers investigated, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.
The suspect vehicle is described as a red SUV, with front-end damage that was last seen driving west on Calvine Road. Elk Grove authorities say the driver is described as either a Hispanic or black male. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
Police ask that anyone seeing this vehicle call 911.
