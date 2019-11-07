Fatal hit-and-run collision closes Waterman Road in Elk Grove, police say

A fatal hit-and-run collision closed Waterman Road between Sheldon and Brown roads Thursday night as officers investigated, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red SUV, with front-end damage that was last seen driving west on Calvine Road. Elk Grove authorities say the driver is described as either a Hispanic or black male. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Police ask that anyone seeing this vehicle call 911.

Waterman Rd is closed between Sheldon Rd and Brown Rd as officers are investigating a fatal hit and run collision. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/HLyTCijbdk — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) November 8, 2019

