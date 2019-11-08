Two arrested after Sacramento County probation officers find guns, drugs, pipe bomb

In total, Sacramento County probation officers seized more than six pounds of methamphetamine and four pounds of heroin — worth an estimated $250,000 — and seven guns during a series of searches Thursday. Sacramento County Probation Department

Two men were arrested Thursday after a series of Sacramento County Probation Department searches yielded a handful of guns, hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and a pipe bomb.

In a news release, county officials said probation officers arrived at a home on Hackberry Lane to serve a search warrant to David Hansen, 48, who was on mandatory supervision from a previous drug possession conviction.

Officers searched his vehicle and found two pounds of methamphetamine, a quarter of a pound of heroin and more than $3,900 in cash.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug possession, felony firearm possession and violating the terms of his probation. He remains in custody at the Sacramento County jail, according to Sheriff’s Department records.

Probation officers went on to search two other residences connected with Hansen. Searching a house in Auburn, officers seized six firearms, thousands of bullets, a bulletproof vest, a stolen trailer, heroin, a pipe bomb and $3,200 in cash.

Officers also searched a home in the 5300 block of Manzanita Avenue in Carmichael, yielding large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

There, officers arrested Barton Sloan, 36, on suspicion of drug possession and owning a gun while subject to a restraining order. He remains in jail, according to Sheriff’s Department records.

In total, probation officers seized more than six pounds of methamphetamine and four pounds of heroin — worth an estimated $250,000 — and seven guns.