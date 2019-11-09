One killed, one critically wounded after Friday night Natomas shooting

One man is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital following a shooting that led to a car collision Friday night in South Natomas, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers were called around 10:54 p.m. to a traffic collision at the intersection of Truxel and San Juan roads and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man, found in a car with multiple wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Another man was located nearby with at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said in a news release Saturday.

Officers said that both men were in the same vehicle when they were shot and crashed into the other vehicle as a result. The occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured and not involved in the shooting.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It’s unclear where the shooting took place and officers said they do not have a motive or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the dispatch center at (916)264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.