Bicyclist killed after collision with SUV Friday night in east Sacramento

A cyclist was killed Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle on Folsom Boulevard in the College/Glen neighborhood of Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

A Chevrolet Suburban driving eastbound on the 8600 block of Folsom Boulevard about a mile west of Watt Avenue collided with a bicyclist in the road around 7:47 p.m., according to the release. The Suburban then lost control and swerved off the road eventually hitting a tree. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by fire officials while the driver and occupants of the Suburban were not injured, officers said.

The driver of the Suburban stayed at the scene to cooperate with officers, police said. Speed and impairment is not considered to be a factor in the collision, police said. No crosswalks were in the area of the collision.

The bicyclist was an man whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is active and is being handled by the department’s Major Collision Investigative Unit.