Man found dead in Putah Creek, Winters Police Department says

A body was found in Putah Creek on Saturday morning, police said.

In a news release, the Winters Police Department said officers received a call regarding a dead man found in the creek around 7:15 a.m.

The man was recovered by police, who have identified him and contacted his family, but will not be releasing his name.

Winters police said there is no threat to public safety connected with the man’s death, but they will not be releasing further information pending the Yolo County Coroner’s Office investigation.

Officers are asking anyone with information regarding the man to call 530-795-4561.