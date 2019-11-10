One dead and one injured following suspected DUI crash in Elk Grove, authorities say

CHP say that Steven Bhardwaj, 33, of Plymouth was driving north on Bader Road just before 8 p.m., when he ran a red light and collided with the right-front passenger door of a Toyota SUV.

In a news release, south Sacramento-area CHP said Steven Bhardwaj of Plymouth was driving a Honda Accord north on Bader Road just before 8 p.m. when he ran a red light and collided with the right-front passenger door of a Toyota SUV.

The cars veered toward the crosswalk, where the Honda collided with a signal pole.

Bhardwaj’s passengers, a 35-year-old Sutter Creek man in the front and a 51-year-old man in the back, suffered major injuries, according to a news release.

Fire personnel arrived on scene and began CPR on the 35-year-old man, who died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. The driver of the Toyota and her three passengers were uninjured, according to the news release.

Bhardwaj, 33, who was pinned in the driver’s seat following the crash, was extracted and taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Officers contacted him there and observed signs of alcohol use, according to CHP.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and murder. He remains in custody at Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail, according to Sheriff’s Office records.

“It’s pretty sad, really,” CHP spokesman Officer Jim Young said. “This could all have been prevented.”

Police say that the dead man’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after his family is notified.