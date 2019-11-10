Crime - Sacto 911

Shooting in Natomas leaves 2 injured with non-life-threatening injuries, police say

A Sunday afternoon shooting in Natomas, in the 2800 block of Gateway Oaks Drive, has left two people wounded, according to Officer Karl Chan, Sacramento Police Department spokesman.

Police say responding officers received the call around 12:30 p.m. and arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. According to Chan, the two victims were transported to a hospital and their wounds are not life-threatening.

No other information was immediately available.

Mitchel Bobo
Mitchel Bobo covers breaking news for The Bee and is a journalism student at Sacramento State. He was born on Travis Air Force Base and raised in Vacaville.
