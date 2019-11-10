Shooting in Natomas leaves 2 injured with non-life-threatening injuries, police say

A Sunday afternoon shooting in Natomas, in the 2800 block of Gateway Oaks Drive, has left two people wounded, according to Officer Karl Chan, Sacramento Police Department spokesman.

Police say responding officers received the call around 12:30 p.m. and arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. According to Chan, the two victims were transported to a hospital and their wounds are not life-threatening.

No other information was immediately available.

