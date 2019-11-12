Folsom rehab nurse arrested, accused of sex crimes with drugged patient, police say

Gregory Allen Harms, 61, of Sacramento.

A Sacramento man working as a nurse at a rehab facility was arrested last week by Folsom police for alleged sex crimes involving a patient in January, authorities say.

Gregory Harms, 61, was arrested Friday and is “accused of sexual conduct with a patient,” the Folsom Police Department said in a news release. One of the charges faced by Harms alleges that the victim was under anesthesia or otherwise intoxicated.

After a “lengthy investigation,” detectives uncovered a patient whom police say was a victim of the alleged crimes this January at an unnamed rehab medical facility in Folsom where Harms was employed, according to the news release.

Harms faces three felony charges, according to jail and court records: anal or genital penetration with the use of an anesthetic or intoxicant to prevent resistance; assault with intent to commit rape, sodomy or oral copulation; and penetration by foreign object by means of force or fear.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Harms was booked into the Sacramento County jail and is ineligible for bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Folsom Police Detective Melanie Catanio, at 916-355-7241.