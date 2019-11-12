Deputy arrests 2 with check stolen from Kincade Fire evacuee’s mailbox, rifle silencer

Deputies arrested a man and a woman Monday in Sonoma County after a search turned up a rifle with an illegal silencer and a check stolen from a Geyserville mailbox during the Kincade Fire evacuations, the sheriff’s office said.

Sonoma County deputies arrested Jason Bean, 47, of Gualala, and Latisha McCloud, 35, of Stewarts Point, for alleged possession of a silencer and stolen property, as well as other charges, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A deputy contacted the pair around 8 a.m. Monday on coastal Highway 1, west of Annapolis, responding to a report of a “man down” in that area, the news release said.

Upon arrival, the deputy found Bean “passed out from being intoxicated,” with his head in the lap of McCloud, who was in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck parked on the side of the highway with its driver’s door open, according to the news release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bean was detained, then told the deputy he had a firearm inside the truck. The deputy located a bolt-action rifle fitted with a large silencer. Bean said he used “to hunt for deer to feed his kids and that the silencer was to keep it quiet,” according to the sheriff’s news release.

According to the news release, that same deputy had arrested McCloud in the past for use of stolen checks, theft of credit cards and forgery. Upon a search of her purse, the deputy discovered a business check determined to have been stolen from a mailbox in Geyserville during the mandatory evacuations prompted by the Kincade Fire late last month.

Bean was booked into Sonoma County jail on a charge of possessing a silencer, as well as a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication, later released on $25,000 bail. McCloud remains in custody at the jail on $5,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said.

Possessing a firearm silencer is a felony in California, with a maximum punishment of three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.