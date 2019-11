Richard Allen Wright, 75, of Davis is described by police as a white male, approximately 6’ 2” and 210 lbs. Police that Wright walks with a limp and may be disoriented. According to authorities, he is considered at-risk.

Police are asking for assistance in locating an “at risk” missing Davis man, according to the Davis Police Department.

Richard Allen Wright is described by police as white, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 210 pounds. Police say Wright, 75, walks with a limp and may be disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to call 530-747-5400.

