Manslaughter charges filed against staff at El Dorado Hills school in autistic student’s death

El Dorado County prosecutors have formally filed involuntary manslaughter charges against administrators and a teacher at the El Dorado Hills non-public school where an autistic student died after being restrained face-down for hours by staffers, El Dorado County District Attorney’s officials said Tuesday.

Three staffers at troubled Guiding Hands School – school site administrator Cindy Keller, Guiding Hands principal Staranne Meyers and Kimberly Wohlwand, the teacher accused of being among those who restrained 13-year-old Max Benson – will be arraigned Wednesday in El Dorado Superior Court in Placerville. A separate civil lawsuit filed against Guiding Hands also alleges Wohlwand restrained the young Benson with the help of other teachers.

District Attorney’s officials on Tuesday said attorneys for the three were cooperating with prosecutors and that Keller, Meyers and Wohlwand will appear at the afternoon hearing.

Guiding Hands has been the subject of several state investigations over its treatment of special needs students, court documents and state records have shown. In January, state education officials de-certified the school, which contracted with multiple local school districts to provide educational services for kids with autism and other developmental issues. The school closed in January.