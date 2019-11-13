DUI suspect’s crash into power pole next to Lincoln police station briefly knocks out power

A suspected DUI driver crashed into a power pole near the Lincoln Police Department on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, severing the pole.

A suspected DUI driver ran into a power pole near the Lincoln Police Department early Wednesday morning, endangering emergency personnel while also cutting power to dozens of PG&E customers in the area, authorities say.

Rachel Musladin, 23, of Lincoln, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following the collision. The crash was reported about 3:11 a.m. in the 800 block of H Street, the Lincoln Police Department said in a news release.

The collision “severed the pole and caused live wires to endanger Police and Fire Department personnel,” according to the news release. Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews worked to restore power to more than 100 customers due to the downed pole, police said. Power was back for those customers as of 9 a.m., according to PG&E’s online outage map.

Musladin is being held at the South Placer jail in lieu of $5,000 bail, jail records show.

