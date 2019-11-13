Car stolen from women at gunpoint is latest in Davis armed robberies, police say

Davis police are investigating a string of armed robberies, the latest of which involved the gunpoint carjacking of two women Tuesday.

In a news release, the Davis Police Department said there have been eight armed robberies in the last week, many of which have involved carjackings.

The most recent carjacking occurred near the 1200 block of Alvarado Avenue, where two women parked their silver four-door Audi and were stepping out around 10:45 p.m.

A man then exited a nearby white Honda Odyssey that contained three other men and approached the driver’s side of the Audi, pointing a silver handgun at the women.

He told them to leave their keys and cell phones, and when they complied, he got in the Audi and drove off, heading west on Alvarado Avenue, followed by the Odyssey.

Davis police detectives determined that a white Honda Odyssey with the license plate number 6EQL190 was reported stolen out of Woodland prior to the Davis carjacking.

The silver Audi, license plate number 5VBZ037, is still missing.

The man who robbed the women at gunpoint was described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was wearing a plain white hoodie and covered his face with a black bandanna.

Davis police believe all four suspects in the carjacking are armed and dangerous. Many of the previous armed robberies targeted people walking alone and most took place at night.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding any of the robberies to call 530-747-5400.