Driver of stolen vehicle arrested in south Sacramento after chase, Sheriff’s Office says

A man driving a reportedly stolen vehicle was arrested in south Sacramento on Wednesday after a short pursuit.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said deputies spotted the vehicle around 4:15 p.m. near 46th Street and Lawrence Drive.

Fleeing from deputies, the driver around 4:30 p.m. reached the 5000 block of Stockton Boulevard, where he was apprehended, Deterding said.

The man physically resisted deputies but they arrested him shortly thereafter, she said. He will likely be booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on Wednesday evening.

