‘Potentially live’ grenade found behind Fairfield store, prompting evacuation, police say
Explosive experts are working to clear a possibly live hand grenade found behind a Fairfield business Thursday morning, police said.
Authorities evacuated the 600 block of Beck Avenue, near Cadenasso Drive, where the “potentially live” device was found, the Fairfield Police Department said in a social media post just before 10 a.m.
A 99 Cents Only store, a thrift shop and a McDonald’s restaurant are located in the immediate evacuation area.
The police department says it is “in contact with a partnering explosive disposal team to assist in removing the device and/or making it safe.”
No other details have been released.
