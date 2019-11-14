‘Potentially live’ grenade found behind Fairfield store, prompting evacuation, police say

A “potentially live” hand grenade was found behind a business in the 600 block of Beck Avenue in Fairfield, police said Thursday morning.

Explosive experts are working to clear a possibly live hand grenade found behind a Fairfield business Thursday morning, police said.

Authorities evacuated the 600 block of Beck Avenue, near Cadenasso Drive, where the “potentially live” device was found, the Fairfield Police Department said in a social media post just before 10 a.m.

A 99 Cents Only store, a thrift shop and a McDonald’s restaurant are located in the immediate evacuation area.

The police department says it is “in contact with a partnering explosive disposal team to assist in removing the device and/or making it safe.”

No other details have been released.