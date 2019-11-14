Probation sweep leads to several arrests, seizure of drugs and firearms, authorities say

Items seized by Sacramento County probation officers during a sweep Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Sacramento County Probation

A probation sweep conducted by the Sacramento County Probation Department on Wednesday led to several arrests and the seizure of drugs, weapons and cash, according to a news release.

According to the release, officials found 41 violations of probation and 12 newly committed crimes, leading to the seizure of 5 pounds of marijuana, over 500 grams of methamphetamine, more than 60 grams of heroin, $1,275 in cash and five firearms.

“Probation sweeps and regular contact with our clients ensure compliance with conditions set forth by the court and keep illegal drugs and weapons off our streets,” Chief Probation Officer Lee Seale said in the news release.

According to the release, 16 arrests were made and five warrants were served during the one-day sweep. Authorities say the operation focused on contacting those on formal searchable probation, mandatory supervision and post release community supervision.

