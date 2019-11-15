Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Police ask for help locating missing at-risk south Sacramento man who needs insulin

Police are asking for help with locating a missing at risk South Sacramento man who disappeared Friday morning. Ernesto Sundita Jr., 57, was last seen neat Valley High School on a black beach cruiser bicycle.
Police are asking for help with locating a missing at risk South Sacramento man who disappeared Friday morning. Ernesto Sundita Jr., 57, was last seen neat Valley High School on a black beach cruiser bicycle. Sacramento Police Department

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who went missing from a south Sacramento neighborhood on Friday morning.

Ernesto Sundita Jr., 57, was last seen around 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Del Vista Circle in the Valley Hi/North Laguna neighborhood near Valley High School. Police said he riding a black beach cruiser style bicycle with Kokomo or Kikomo written on the side. He is described as a Filipino man, 5-foot-6, 250 pounds and wearing a maroon sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Sundita is mentally delayed and dependent on insulin, which he does not have. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 916-808-5471.

Profile Image of Mack Ervin III
Mack Ervin III
Mack Ervin III covers breaking news and high school sports for The Bee. A journalism student at Sacramento State, he follows auto racing and most other sports.
  Comments  