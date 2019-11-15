Sacramento man sentenced to 11 years for downloading child pornography

Andre Ramon Washington, 47, of Sacramento was sentenced to 10 years on Tuesday for possessing methamphetamine for distribution, while suppliers Roland Adrian Jufiar and David Garcia Romero await sentencing next month

A Sacramento man will spend the next 11 years behind bars after being sentenced for receiving and downloading child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Robert Charles Chavez, 33, pleaded guilty to three counts of receipt of child pornography by using eMule, a peer-to-peer file sharing system, to search for and download sexual images and videos of underage children in March 2015, according to court documents. Detectives found over 400 videos and over 600 images of minors on Chavez’s laptop.

A count of attempted production of child pornography, stemming from Chavez offering someone money to sexually abuse a child and stream it through their webcam in January 2014, was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Chavez was sentenced to 11 years and four moths in prison. Upon his release, he will have to register as a sex offender.

