Man sentenced to 16 years for assaulting maintenance man with a shotgun

Andre Ramon Washington, 47, of Sacramento was sentenced to 10 years on Tuesday for possessing methamphetamine for distribution, while suppliers Roland Adrian Jufiar and David Garcia Romero await sentencing next month

A Sacramento man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday for assaulting an apartment maintenance man with a shotgun, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Gerald Franklin Jr., 31, and his wife were involved in a verbal altercation with their apartment manager and the maintenance man on July 31, 2018. The next day, Franklin Jr’s wife went to argue with the maintenance man, who lived in the apartment above them. The man ended up pushing the woman out of his apartment, prompting her to tell Franklin that she had been hit.

Franklin Jr. then grabbed a shotgun and threatened the man with it by pointing it directly at his chest. In the ensuing struggle, the shotgun went off and hit the man in the hand. The man had to go through several surgeries and still has permanent damage to his fingers.

Franklin Jr. was arrested two weeks later and charged with assault with a firearm, mayhem with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had several prior conviction on his record including assault and battery, domestic violence and vehicle theft. He was convicted back on October 4.

