Sacramento Police seek serial package thief in North Natomas
The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify and catch a serial package thief.
The man is suspected to be responsible for up to six stolen packages in North Natomas. He was seen in a video from the police department driving away in a gray four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department. The non-emergency dispatch number is 916-808-5471 or call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.
