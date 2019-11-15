Sacramento Police seek serial package thief in North Natomas

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify and catch a serial package thief.

The man is suspected to be responsible for up to six stolen packages in North Natomas. He was seen in a video from the police department driving away in a gray four-door sedan.

PACKAGE THIEF! ALERT!



SPD needs your help to identify the individual in this video! The suspect pictured in this video is believed to be responsible for at least half a dozen package thefts in the North Natomas area over the last week! pic.twitter.com/dmNo26GM8a — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 16, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department. The non-emergency dispatch number is 916-808-5471 or call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

