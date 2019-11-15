Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento Police seek serial package thief in North Natomas

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify and catch a serial package thief.

The man is suspected to be responsible for up to six stolen packages in North Natomas. He was seen in a video from the police department driving away in a gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department. The non-emergency dispatch number is 916-808-5471 or call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Profile Image of Mack Ervin III
Mack Ervin III
Mack Ervin III covers breaking news and high school sports for The Bee. A journalism student at Sacramento State, he follows auto racing and most other sports.
