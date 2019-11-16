Crime - Sacto 911

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Friday night shooting in Woodland

One man is in a hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night, according to the Woodland Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Tide Court near Pioneer Avenue sometime around 11:15 p.m., according to the agency. The victim transported himself to the emergency room of a hospital before being moved to another hospital to handle the severity of his wounds. The victim is described as an adult male.

No details on a suspect or motive are available. The investigation into the shooting remains active.

Profile Image of Mack Ervin III
Mack Ervin III
Mack Ervin III covers breaking news and high school sports for The Bee. A journalism student at Sacramento State, he follows auto racing and most other sports.
