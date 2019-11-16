Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Friday night shooting in Woodland

One man is in a hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night, according to the Woodland Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Tide Court near Pioneer Avenue sometime around 11:15 p.m., according to the agency. The victim transported himself to the emergency room of a hospital before being moved to another hospital to handle the severity of his wounds. The victim is described as an adult male.

No details on a suspect or motive are available. The investigation into the shooting remains active.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER