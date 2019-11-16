Crime - Sacto 911

Southbound Highway 160 closed after SUV strikes pedestrian in north Sacramento

Both lanes of southbound Highway 160 are blocked Saturday evening at the Del Paso Boulevard on-ramp, causing a traffic backup, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 4:30 p.m., a woman jumped out of a moving vehicle and into the No. 1 lane, according to the CHP incident logs. Soon after, there was a collision involving a silver Honda SUV and a pedestrian, the CHP said.

There is no timetable for the highway reopening and motorists have been advised to take alternate routes.

