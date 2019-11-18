Former Citrus Heights taekwondo instructor gets 1 year in jail for sex with teen

Kasea Cirincione, 22.

A former instructor at a family-owned taekwondo studio in Citrus Heights was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to three charges related to sex with a minor under age 16.

Kasea Cirincione received a sentence of one year in county jail plus five years of formal probation for felony charges of unlawful sex with a minor under 16, oral copulation involving a minor and sexual penetration involving a minor, according to Sacramento Superior Court records. She was sentenced last Friday.

Nine additional charges of those three crimes were dismissed, court records show.

Cirincione, 22 when the charges were filed against her in May, had worked as an instructor at Family Taekwondo Plus, a martial arts school owned by her parents, Kateena and Dominic Cirincione.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The alleged victim was a 14-year-old boy who was a former student of Kasea Cirincione at Family Taekwondo Plus, according to Citrus Heights police.

In interviews with The Sacramento Bee in July, Kateena Cirincione said her daughter had not worked at the taekwondo school since last December and that she knew nothing about Kasea’s then-pending criminal case, “as she is an adult.”

But in an email sent to Family Taekwondo Plus customers in late June, the owners warned of an upcoming TV news segment regarding the allegations involving Kasea. Kateena and Dominic Cirincione wrote that they “believe the court system will exonerate her.”

Kateena Cirincione told The Bee that no crimes were alleged to have happened at her business, which she said is under tight video surveillance.