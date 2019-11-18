Sacramento police search for gunman who robbed J Street bank

A man armed with a gun robbed the El Dorado Savings Bank on J Street on Monday morning and made off with an unknown amount of cash, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The man entered the branch located at 4768 J St. around 10:15 a.m., pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, according to police. The man was then given an unknown amount of money and left the bank. Police believe that the shot fired was not directed at any particular person and nobody was injured.

No description of the suspect was released and no other information was available.

Anybody with information about the robbery or the suspect should call the Sacramento Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch number, 916-808-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

