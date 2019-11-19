Crime - Sacto 911
Homicide detectives investigating death of man in Rancho Cordova, authorities say
A man died Tuesday morning after being found injured in a Rancho Cordova neighborhood, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived to the area of Starrlyn Way and Georgetown Drive and found a victim suffering from an undisclosed injury from an unknown cause, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, Deterding said, where he was pronounced dead later that morning, the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet just before 10:15 a.m.
Homicide detectives remain at the scene and do not believe there is an immediate threat to the community, the tweet said.
Deterding said no other details were immediately available, except that the victim was an adult male.
“Deputies aren’t sure what caused the injury,” Deterding said.
Comments