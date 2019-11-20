Student arrested for alleged threat to Del Oro High School, Placer sheriff says

Deputies arrested a juvenile suspect accused of making a threat to Del Oro High School, according to school officials and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Del Oro Principal Chelsy Nauman in a message to parents said school administrators started receiving calls around 3 p.m. from “concerned parents alerting us to a potential threat to the school.”

School administration contacted the sheriff’s office, which determined there was no imminent threat to the high school.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office in a news release late Tuesday night said it identified and contacted the student who made the threat.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“That student was subsequently arrested,” the news release said. “The suspect is a juvenile and is not being identified.”

No details were released regarding the nature of the threat.

Nauman, in a second letter to parents Tuesday evening, wrote that the school was informed by the sheriff’s office that “any threat to the school was mitigated.”

“We apologize for any confusion and stress this may have caused you and your family,” Nauman wrote.