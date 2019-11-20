Crime - Sacto 911
Sacramento man arrested after fatal stabbing on BART train in Hayward
A Sacramento man was arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train at a Hayward station, BART authorities say.
BART in a tweet Wednesday morning identified 39-year-old Jermaine Jeremiah Brim of Sacramento as the suspect booked into jail following a “fatal stabbing” that took place during a fight on the train.
The South Hayward Station was closed early Tuesday afternoon due to police activity, which BART Police later confirmed in a series of tweets Tuesday as an investigation into a “fatality aboard a train” at that station.
The suspect allegedly was attempting to steal items from a sleeping passenger on the train, and the victim who was stabbed may have been a Good Samaritan attempting to intervene, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday, citing police, a BART spokesman and witnesses to the incident. The victim was as a man, according to the Chronicle.
The Chronicle reports that the suspect fled the South Hayward Station and was apprehended about a block away, near a car dealership.
Alameda County inmate records show Brim was booked into the Santa Rita Jail on Tuesday after being arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and carjacking. He is ineligible for bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.
