Sacramento man arrested after fatal stabbing on BART train in Hayward

Jermaine Jeremiah Brim, 39, of Sacramento.

A Sacramento man was arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train at a Hayward station, BART authorities say.

BART in a tweet Wednesday morning identified 39-year-old Jermaine Jeremiah Brim of Sacramento as the suspect booked into jail following a “fatal stabbing” that took place during a fight on the train.

The South Hayward Station was closed early Tuesday afternoon due to police activity, which BART Police later confirmed in a series of tweets Tuesday as an investigation into a “fatality aboard a train” at that station.

The suspect in yesterday’s fatal stabbing is Jermaine Jeremiah Brim 12/8/79. He provided an address out of Sacramento when he was booked at Santa Rita. https://t.co/WCA64pEhJG pic.twitter.com/LN1NtRdjMA — SFBART (@SFBART) November 20, 2019

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The suspect allegedly was attempting to steal items from a sleeping passenger on the train, and the victim who was stabbed may have been a Good Samaritan attempting to intervene, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday, citing police, a BART spokesman and witnesses to the incident. The victim was as a man, according to the Chronicle.

The Chronicle reports that the suspect fled the South Hayward Station and was apprehended about a block away, near a car dealership.

Alameda County inmate records show Brim was booked into the Santa Rita Jail on Tuesday after being arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and carjacking. He is ineligible for bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.