Recently released Sacramento inmate arrested in connection with Colfax home burglary

Shawn Sanders, 45, was arrested last month in connection with a Colfax home burglary that took place in September. Placer County Sheriff's Office

A Sacramento man recently released from prison was arrested last month in connection with a residential burglary in Colfax.

In a news release, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Shawn Jamie Sanders, 45, was arrested on Oct. 4 on suspicion of breaking into a Colfax home on Sept. 6 and stealing hunting equipment, ammunition and other items.

Sanders had previously been released from prison in July after serving 16 months for a no-contest plea for being a felon in possession of ammunition, but was taken into custody again at the Sacramento County jail after being held on a parole violation.

He was charged with felony burglary and booked into the Placer County jail, where he is being held without bail.

Detectives also identified a suspected accomplice, who is believed to have brought Sanders to the home and participated in the burglary.

A Placer County deputy patrolling outside a Dollar General in Colfax on Nov. 13 located Christina Jackson, 45, of Colfax inside her vehicle.

She was arrested and booked into the Placer County jail on a $110,000 bail.