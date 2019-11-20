Two Sacramento men sentenced to prison after DEA finds pounds of drugs for trafficking

Andre Ramon Washington, 47, of Sacramento was sentenced to 10 years on Tuesday for possessing methamphetamine for distribution, while suppliers Roland Adrian Jufiar and David Garcia Romero await sentencing next month

Two Sacramento men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for trafficking methamphetamine to another drug dealer.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said Roland Adrian Jufiar, 44, was given 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute the drugs, while David Garcia Romero, 44, was given 15 years in prison for drug possession.

Jufiar and Romero pleaded guilty to the drug charges Aug. 13 after federal investigators aided by local police began investigating the two.

Federal agents were led to Jufiar and Romero through Andre Ramon Washington, a co-defendant investigators had previously targeted who was sentenced in October to 10 years prison for drug possession.

Investigators believe Jufiar and Romero had been supplying Washington with drugs, which he sold out of his Sacramento home.

In March 2018, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration served search warrants at Washington’s, Jufiar’s and Romero’s homes.

A search of Jufiar’s home yielded 160 grams of cocaine, while a search of Romero’s car yielded more than 37 pounds of methamphetamine, almost 6 pounds of cocaine, more than a pound of crack cocaine, over $19,000 in cash and three guns.

The two are currently being held in the Sacramento County jail, according to Sheriff’s Office records.