Two officers injured, dog killed in tense struggle with suspect in I-80 canal, police said

A man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly threatening to kill someone with a hatchet and then threw a rock at an officer, Sacramento police said.

The man, Alvin Williams, 36, was found by police in the Magpie Creek canal near westbound Interstate 80, east of Norwood Avenue, after a 911 caller reported a man who threatened to kill him with a hatchet, police said in a news release.

Williams was allegedly uncooperative with officers and “instead attacked officers” by throwing a rock at them. One officer was struck. When officer tried to detain him, Williams fled on foot. Officers caught up with him and “discharged a conductive energy device,” better known as a Taser, to control the suspect.

Despite the Taser, Williams continued to struggle with officers in the canal and his dog began biting one of the officers. “Fearing for his safety,” an officer fired his firearm at the dog, killing it. Police audio obtained on Broadcastify indicated the dog was a pit bull.

The officer suffered injuries to a leg from the dog bite and was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released. The officer who was injured by the rock suffered swelling and bruising, the department said.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a peace officer, according to jail records. He is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail.