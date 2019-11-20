Woodland police arrest Sacramento man suspected of leading them on 100 mph chase on I-5

Arnold Parker, 26, was arrested after leaving behind his car near an airport rest stop. Woodland Police Department

A Sacramento man was arrested Wednesday near a rest stop west of Sacramento International Airport after Woodland police chased him down Interstate 5.

In a news release, the Woodland Police Department said Arnold Parker, 26, was taken into custody after leading police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of 100 mph, after officers received reports of a man with a gun in a hotel.

Just before 12:30 p.m., police were sent out to a Motel 6 on the 1500 block of East Main Street in Woodland for reports of a man believed to be armed who had rented a room and was identified as being prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police made contact with Parker, who fled out of the hotel parking lot and got on southbound I-5, they said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

After leading pursuing officers for about 10 miles, Parker eventually got off the highway at the airport exit, took a surface road and stopped in a gravel shoulder near the Elkhorn rest stop, police said.

Police said Parker left the car to run on foot, heading toward the rest stop, where witnesses told police he was armed with what appeared to be a gun — although a gun was later not found at the scene.

A police K-9 apprehended Parker, who was arrested without incident. Parker was taken to a hospital in Woodland for minor injuries and is scheduled to be booked into the Yolo County jail on suspicion of felony evasion, police said.

The K-9, named Chase, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a veterinarian, police said.