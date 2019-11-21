Loomis men get prison for 2018 theft from gun store, using truck to ram building

Aaron Patrick, 30, of Loomis.

Two Placer County men arrested in connection with the 2018 burglary of a Loomis gun store have been sentenced in federal court after entering guilty pleas for theft and firearm possession charges.

Aaron Patrick, 30, and Rocky Gordon, 63, were arrested after deputies determined Patrick had used a large flatbed truck stolen from Loomis Drywall Supply to break into EWG Guns, ramming the building to gain entry, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a Facebook post.

Deputies located and arrested Patrick, a Loomis resident, the same day as the burglary on Feb. 1, 2018. Detectives arrested Gordon the following morning after serving a search warrant at a Colfax residence, according to the sheriff’s office. In Patrick’s possession and at the home, detectives discovered multiple stolen firearms and other property stolen from EWG Guns, as well as a stun gun and body armor.

Patrick on Nov. 7 was sentenced to 5 years, 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of theft of a firearm from a licensed gun dealer and being a felon in possession of a firearm, federal court records show. On Jan. 10, Gordon received an 18-month sentence after he pleaded guilty to the latter of those two charges.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.