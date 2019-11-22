Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near Garden Highway in Sacramento, CHP says

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision Thursday evening near Garden Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, a witness reported seeing a white sedan swerving across lanes on San Juan Road just east of Garden Highway, followed by a bicycle and a bicyclist lying in the middle of the road, CHP North Sacramento spokesman Officer Mike Zerfas said.

The bicyclist, described by Zerfas as a transient man of unknown age, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Zerfas said the witness did not directly observe the white sedan colliding with the bicycle or cyclist, so it was not clear whether that vehicle was directly involved in the hit-and-run or whether the a bicyclist was already down in the roadway and the car was swerving to avoid it.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

But the CHP is “actively searching” for the subject vehicle as its main investigative lead, to either confirm or rule out its involvement, Zerfas said.

The victim will be identified by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.