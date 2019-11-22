Man dies after falling from taco truck in Roseville, police say

A man died Friday morning in Roseville after falling from a taco truck, the Roseville Police Department said.

After 10 a.m., a man fell through an unsecured door on a taco truck in the area of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Daystar Drive, said Rob Baquera, spokesman for the department.

“As a result of the fall, he suffered a head injury,” he said.

The man later died from his injuries.

Roseville Police are at the scene investigating the incident and does not believe foul play was factor, Baquera said.