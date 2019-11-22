Suspect arrested on drug and firearm charges is tied to Auburn burglary, authorities say

Brandon Givens, 30, of Grass Valley was arrested Nov. 8 for several firearm and drug-related charges before being linked to an early November burglary, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Placer County Sheriff's Office

A Grass Valley man was arrested Nov. 8 for several firearm and drug-related charges before being linked to an early November burglary, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Brandon Givens, 30, was arrested following a welfare check, when authorities found Givens slumped over in his vehicle. According to a news release, a search of Givens and his vehicle revealed multiple driver’s licenses, identification cards, check books, ammunition, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested for being a felon in possession of ammunition, identity theft, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin, the release said.

Deputies said they also discovered a driver’s license that was reported stolen during a burglary at the Recology Auburn Placer office. On Nov. 4, deputies say a suspect entered the office and stole a driver’s license and cash from the register.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

According to a news release, the burglary was interrupted by an employee, who told the suspect he was calling the police before the suspect fled in an SUV. Givens was booked on an additional charge of burglary after being identified by the employee as the suspect, the release said.