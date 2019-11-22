Traffic stop in Rancho Cordova leads to three arrests, felony firearms charges, police say

Officers say they arrested 19-year-old Taquez Fosterworsham of Rancho Cordova, 20-year-old Charles Ketchens of Sacramento and 20-year-old Clarence Courtney of Sacramento on felony firearms charges.

Three men were arrested Wednesday on felony firearms charges following a traffic stop near Mather Field and Mills Station roads, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

The three occupants were known by officers, according to a news release. Officers said they found two loaded and unregistered firearms inside a storage compartment on the dashboard during a search.

According to the release, officers arrested Taquez Fosterworsham, 19, of Rancho Cordova, Charles Ketchens, 20, of Sacramento, and Clarence Courtney, 20, of Sacramento. They were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

