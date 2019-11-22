Sacramento woman pleads guilty in ID theft targeting veterinary clinic, faces 10 years

Attorneys say that Marie Antoinette Alcanter, 48, of Sacramento obtained victims’ personal and financial information from her co-defendant Rose Mari Segale, 41, of San Jose, formerly of Sacramento.

A Sacramento woman pleaded guilty Friday to access device fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California.

Marie Antoinette Alcanter, 48, of Sacramento obtained victims’ personal and financial information from her co-defendant Rose Marie Segale, 41, of San Jose, court documents say.

Alcanter made purchases and withdrawals from victims’ accounts and opened new accounts using the victims’ identities, according to a news release, and a search of Alcanter’s residence led to the discovery of multiple documents that had been provided by Segale through her work at a veterinary clinic.

According to the release, Segale took a victim’s credit card number from a statement for euthanasia and the cremation of a dog, and Alcanter used victim information to obtain more than $40,000 in items and cash between December 2016 and March 2018.

Segale pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2020, according to the release. Alcanter is scheduled to be sentenced in February. The maximum penalty for the access device fraud charges is 10 years in prison and a $250,00 fine, according to the release, plus a two-year mandatory sentence for aggravated identity theft.