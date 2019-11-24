Pepper spray used after fight at Sacramento High basketball game causes shooting scare

Fears of a shooting mounted after pepper spray was used to stop a fight at a Sacramento High School girls’ varsity basketball game Saturday night, affecting many attendees.

In a news release, St. Hope director of schools Kari Wehrly said two people who were not Sac High students got into a fight in the lobby during the game, at which point a hired security guard used pepper spray to intervene.

“Sac High had proactively hired a security firm to be onsite for the evening’s games to ensure a safe experience for all in attendance due to the rivalry between schools,” Wehrly said. “Sac High Administration had already called police due to rumors about a potential altercation being planned for after the game.”

Due to the fight, several attendees immediately left the gym, Wehrly said, inadvertently exposing themselves to the pepper spray.

The Sacramento Fire Department initially declared it a mass casualty incident, and many on social media voiced concerns over a possible shooting.

After officers responded to the gym, the Sacramento Police Department confirmed that there were no injuries and no shots fired.

The Sacramento Fire Department later said although multiple people were exposed to the pepper spray, nobody needed to be taken to a hospital.

“Sac High is incredibly disappointed and does not believe it is ever appropriate for behavior or situations like this to emerge at student events,” Wehrly said. “Safety is our utmost priority and we will continue to examine our campus activities and upcoming game schedules, identify potential safety issues and take every reasonable action to ensure the safest experience possible for all in attendance.”