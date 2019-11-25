Lincoln man arrested, accused of exposing self at three businesses in city, police say

Gary Wayne Jackson, 66, of Lincoln.

A Lincoln man was arrested on a warrant last Friday night, with police connecting him to three alleged incidents of indecent exposure that occurred at a gas station and two other businesses in the city.

The Lincoln Police Department obtained a warrant for Gary Wayne Jackson, 66, last Thursday and arrested him at his home the following night, according to a department news release.

The police department says the warrant issue was issued on probable cause that Jackson had “willfully exposed himself” on Aug. 11 inside a fast food restaurant on Groveland Lane; on Nov. 9 at a gas station on Lincoln Boulevard; and Nov. 18 in front of a retail store, also on Groveland Lane.

Jackson was booked briefly into the South Placer jail, but released after posting a $10,000 bond, according to the police department news release.

Placer County Superior Court records show Jackson faces two counts of indecent exposure and one count of annoying or molesting a child under age 18. All three are misdemeanor sex offenses.

The investigation by the Lincoln Police Department remains ongoing, with detectives trying to determine whether Jackson was involved in any other similar incidents.

Anyone with information about the three documented incidents or any other incidents that may have involved Jackson are urged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 916-645-4040.