Placer County man arrested after deputy follows footprints to his house, officials say

A trail of muddy footprints led a deputy to the home of Lucas Strom, 40, who was arrested on suspicion of stealing tools from a construction site, the Placer County Sheriffâs Office said.
A trail of muddy footprints led a deputy to the home of a Placer County man who was arrested on suspicion of stealing tools from a construction site, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Nov. 18, the sheriff’s office received a report that a metal container on a construction site in Auburn had been broken into and a circular saw and pump were taken. It appeared that the burglar used a torch to cut a hole in the side of the container.

A construction site supervisor noticed footprints around the containers leading toward the sidewalk, the sheriff’s office said, along with “what appeared to be tracks from the wheels of a dolly.”

A deputy followed the tracks from the sidewalk into a dirt field and the tracks reappeared on the other side of the field, leading to a nearby neighborhood.

The tracks “disappeared near a house,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The deputy conducted further investigation on the occupants of the house, which lead to a possible suspect,” according to the news release.

The suspect was identified a Lucas Strom, who is on probation for theft and drug charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Strom, 40, had already been booked into Auburn Jail that morning for a probation violation and attempting to bribe an officer. The deputy went to the jail to compare Strom’s boots to the footprints found at the construction site and they were a match, the sheriff’s office said.

In a probation search of his residence, officers found the missing tools and a large cutting torch.

“They found the stolen circular saw in a truck and the stolen pump in the barn,” the news release said.

Strom was also booked on suspicion of burglary and remains at Auburn Jail.

Molly Sullivan covers crime, breaking news and police accountability for The Bee. She grew up in Northern California and is an alumna of Chico State.
