Police say Davis man facing battery charges attacked a romantic rival

A suspect was arrested Saturday after an attack involving multiple people in downtown Davis that left one man with serious facial injuries, according to the Davis Police Department.

Davis Lt. Arturo Camacho said the altercation occurred at around 7:30 p.m. near the 800 block of 2nd Street, where four males were reported to be punching and kicking two men. Police said that before they could arrive, the four suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan.

According to a news release, one of the victims was treated at Sutter Davis Hospital for facial injuries. Camacho said that Uriel Michael Esordienti, 26, of Davis, was identified as a possible suspect and was arrested at his home on felony and misdemeanor battery charges.

Esordienti was booked into the Yolo County Jail but is no longer incarcerated, according to jail officials.

Police said the victims might have been targeted because Esordienti believed that one of the men was dating his former girlfriend.