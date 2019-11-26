Nearly two decades later, woman found dead in Sacramento dumpster fire identified with DNA

Perrean Gray of San Francisco was identified as the body found in 2001 in the remains of a burned out trash bin in the 7900 block of 18th Avenue in Sacramento. On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Sacramento police announced they had confirmed her identity using DNA forensic technology. Sacramento Police

Her name is Perrean Gray.

Now nearly two decades after Perrean Gray’s charred body was discovered in a south Sacramento dumpster, Sacramento police investigators hope the critical DNA lead that at long last identified the woman in recent days will point them to the person or people responsible for her death.

Sacramento police officials on Tuesday set the grim scene. It was early June 29, 2001, 5 a.m., when a Sacramento Fire Department crew was called to a blaze in the 7900 block of 18th Avenue. The Dumpster was fully engulfed. Inside was a woman’s body.

Sacramento police launched a death investigation that over the years turned cold.

But Sacramento homicide investigators turned to a private genealogy laboratory which positively identified the woman as Gray. More investigation revealed that Gray was reported a missing person in San Francisco.

A police spokesperson was not immediately available Tuesday to provide more details. Officials in a prepared statement say only the break in the long-cold case happened recently.

In October, The Bee reported that police had partnered with Parabon NanoLabs, a Virginia-based DNA technology that specializes in DNA phenotyping, to create a composite phoneotype of Gray’s DNA.

Parabon provided police with a composite image of what the victim may have looked like at 25 years old using individual predictions of ancestry, eye and skin color, freckling and face shape based on the evidence collected in 2001.

“Based on DNA evidence, Homicide detectives believe that the death of Perrean Gray is related to her disappearance,” Sacramento police officals said in a Tuesday statement.

The whodunit began in the early morning hours of June 29, 2001. A motorist spotted high leaping flames in southeast Sacramento and called 911, thinking it was a house fire, according to previous Bee reporting. A fire engine responded to the small industrial neighborhood and found a burning trash bin in the 7900 block of 18th Avenue.

Intense heat melted the lid and wheels of the metal container. Among the ashes, firefighters made a gruesome discovery – a charred body.

All clothing, hair and flesh was gone, burned away when the trash bin, half full of paper waste from a stucco business, was ignited.

For years, the only clue from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office was single rivet from a pair of jeans. Forensic investigators determined that the victim, a woman in her late teens or early 20s, died in the fire.

Another clue, more intriguing to investigators, was her smile. She had no dental fillings, because her teeth were protected with a plastic sealant, an uncommon and expensive procedure. All four of her anterior premolars had been removed, leaving her with “a perfect smile,” Smith said.

Dental records were compared to missing person cases from across the country, but again, no leads.

Now, with her identity solved, police are asking for the community’s help regarding the circumstances surrounding the case.

Anyone with information can call police dispatchers at 916-264-5471; Sacramento Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357; or submit an anonymous tip via the free “P3 Tips smartphone” app.