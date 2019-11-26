Crime - Sacto 911
Olivehurst resident killed when his car leaves Highway 70 ramp and smashes into barn
A man was involved in a fatal crash on Tuesday when his vehicle left the road and collided with a barn, according to authorities.
Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol said that Baldomero Romero Lopez, 31, of Olivehurst, was traveling southbound and exiting Highway 70 at the Nicolaus Avenue off-ramp when his Honda went off the roadway, crashed through a chain-link fence and hit a barn.
Lopez was declared dead at the scene, according to a news release. CHP said the reason the vehicle left the road has yet to be determined.
Comments