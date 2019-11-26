Olivehurst resident killed when his car leaves Highway 70 ramp and smashes into barn

Yuba-Sutter CHP say that Baldomero Romero Lopez, 31, of Olivehurst was traveling southbound on the Highway 70 offramp to Nicolaus Avenue, when his Honda went off the roadway and crashed into a barn.

Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol said that Baldomero Romero Lopez, 31, of Olivehurst, was traveling southbound and exiting Highway 70 at the Nicolaus Avenue off-ramp when his Honda went off the roadway, crashed through a chain-link fence and hit a barn.

Lopez was declared dead at the scene, according to a news release. CHP said the reason the vehicle left the road has yet to be determined.

