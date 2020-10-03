Elk Grove man sentenced to 113 year in prison for underage sexual assaults

Sac Courts stockart

An Elk Grove man was sentenced to 113 years to life in prison following his conviction last month in Sacramento Superior Court for the molestations of four young girls spanning two decades.

Ronald Edward Northrup II, 42, was convicted on Sept. 11 of four counts of sexually assaulting multiple girls ranging in age from 4 to 11, in addition to a multiple victim enhancement, by jury on Sept. 11, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Northrup molested the girls — ages 4 to 6 years old and 7 to 8 years old, as well as two 11-year-olds — over a 20-year period. A news release by the Sacramento County District Attorney said that the victims were family members of Northrup or related to people Northrup knew.

Northrup had turned himself in to Elk Grove police in 2016 after detectives served a search warrant at his home, according to previous Bee reporting.

One of the four victims, who testified at the trial, said she was told to lie and recant her accusations in 2013.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s office said that two of Northrup’s victims and officers from the Elk Grove Police Department involved n the years-long investigation were present at the sentencing.